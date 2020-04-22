Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] dipped by -9.94% on the last trading session, reaching $101.18 price per share at the time. Fortinet Inc. represents 171.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 17.39B with the latest information.

The Fortinet Inc. traded at the price of $101.18 with 3.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FTNT shares recorded 2.22M.

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FTNT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $101.18, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $116.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $112.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 76.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.64. Its Return on Equity is 27.80%, and its Return on Assets is 9.30%. These metrics all suggest that Fortinet Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.12 and P/E Ratio of 54.23. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has 171.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.87 to 121.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 4.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.