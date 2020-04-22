The share price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] inclined by $7.41, presently trading at $7.71. The company’s shares saw 59.96% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.82 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FCX fall by -10.94% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.40 compared to +0.03 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 34.24%, while additionally dropping -45.71% during the last 12 months. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.89% increase from the current trading price.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Fundamental Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 9.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.22. Its Return on Equity is -2.60%, and its Return on Assets is -0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Freeport-McMoRan Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has 1.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.82 to 13.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 5.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.