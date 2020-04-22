Frontier Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: FTR] shares went higher by 15.42% from its previous closing of 0.19, now trading at the price of $0.22, also adding 0.03 points. Is FTR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FTR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 103.64M float and a -49.56% run over in the last seven days. FTR share price has been hovering between 2.90 and 0.18 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Frontier Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:FTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FTR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.22, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] is sitting at 1.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] sitting at -61.10% and its Gross Margin at 62.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -39.12. Its Return on Equity is 220.30%, and its Return on Assets is -31.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FTR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 133.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 91.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.04. Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.06.

Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] has 130.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 24.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.