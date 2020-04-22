Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] gained by 5.07% on the last trading session, reaching $2.38 price per share at the time. Hecla Mining Company represents 490.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.11B with the latest information.

The Hecla Mining Company traded at the price of $2.38 with 3.46 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HL shares recorded 9.96M.

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Hecla Mining Company [HL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HL an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hecla Mining Company [HL] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Hecla Mining Company [HL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hecla Mining Company [HL] sitting at -8.50% and its Gross Margin at 3.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.48. Its Return on Equity is -6.10%, and its Return on Assets is -3.80%. These metrics suggest that this Hecla Mining Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.76.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] has 490.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 3.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 9.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hecla Mining Company [HL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hecla Mining Company [HL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.