The share price of Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] inclined by $11.61, presently trading at $11.38. The company’s shares saw 22.04% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.32 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TWNK fall by -4.93% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.98 compared to -0.59 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.78%, while additionally dropping -14.37% during the last 12 months. Hostess Brands Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.82% increase from the current trading price.

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TWNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TWNK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.38, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 33.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 4.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics suggest that this Hostess Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.21 and P/E Ratio of 20.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has 128.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.32 to 14.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.