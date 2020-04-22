IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ: IAC] shares went lower by -4.22% from its previous closing of 224.15, now trading at the price of $214.68, also subtracting -9.47 points. Is IAC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.42 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IAC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 77.94M float and a 4.20% run over in the last seven days. IAC share price has been hovering between 278.85 and 124.60 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ:IAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $214.68, with the high estimate being $310.00, the low estimate being $215.00 and the median estimate amounting to $272.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $224.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] is sitting at 4.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.61. Its Return on Equity is 14.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that IAC/InterActiveCorp is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.91 and P/E Ratio of 47.67. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has 80.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.60 to 278.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 5.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.