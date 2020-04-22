Ideanomics Inc.[IDEX] stock saw a move by 20.48% on Tuesday, touching 2.25 million. Based on the recent volume, Ideanomics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IDEX shares recorded 166.16M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] stock additionally went down by -15.97% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IDEX stock is set at -66.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by -12.16% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IDEX shares showcased -51.21% decrease. IDEX saw 2.84 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.28 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 96.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -186.95. Its Return on Equity is -126.40%, and its Return on Assets is -67.10%. These metrics suggest that this Ideanomics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has 166.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 106.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 2.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 179.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.96, which indicates that it is 12.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] a Reliable Buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.