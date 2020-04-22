Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] took an downward turn with a change of -7.47%, trading at the price of $13.25 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.05 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 759.09K shares for that time period. NTLA monthly volatility recorded 8.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.26%. PS value for NTLA stocks is 14.95 with PB recorded at 2.42.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NTLA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.25, with the high estimate being $57.50, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -35.52. Its Return on Equity is -36.60%, and its Return on Assets is -28.90%. These metrics suggest that this Intellia Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] has 48.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 644.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.18 to 19.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 7.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.