Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] opened at $32.97 and closed at $33.76 a share within trading session on 04/21/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.10% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $33.39.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] had 2.55 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.93M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.14%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 25.19 during that period and DRE managed to take a rebound to 38.88 in the last 52 weeks.

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.39, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] sitting at 53.50% and its Gross Margin at 66.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.90. These measurements indicate that Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.20%. These metrics all suggest that Duke Realty Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.93 and P/E Ratio of 28.42. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has 364.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.19 to 38.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 3.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.