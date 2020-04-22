Exelixis Inc.[EXEL] stock saw a move by 4.18% on Tuesday, touching 8.05 million. Based on the recent volume, Exelixis Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EXEL shares recorded 300.62M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] stock could reach median target price of $28.00.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] stock additionally went up by 31.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 62.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EXEL stock is set at 19.17% by far, with shares price recording returns by 24.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EXEL shares showcased 49.57% increase. EXEL saw 24.90 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 13.67 compared to high within the same period of time.

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Exelixis Inc. [EXEL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXEL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.56, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] sitting at 38.20% and its Gross Margin at 96.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.20. These measurements indicate that Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.16. Its Return on Equity is 20.80%, and its Return on Assets is 18.70%. These metrics all suggest that Exelixis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17 and P/E Ratio of 24.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has 300.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.67 to 24.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 5.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.43. This RSI suggests that Exelixis Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelixis Inc. [EXEL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.