Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] shares went higher by 10.39% from its previous closing of 7.46, now trading at the price of $8.23, also adding 0.77 points. Is HAL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 22.81 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HAL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 870.53M float and a -2.23% run over in the last seven days. HAL share price has been hovering between 32.09 and 4.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Halliburton Company [HAL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.25, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Halliburton Company [HAL] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Halliburton Company [HAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Halliburton Company [HAL] sitting at -2.00% and its Gross Margin at 10.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.77. Its Return on Equity is -12.30%, and its Return on Assets is -4.30%. These metrics suggest that this Halliburton Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Halliburton Company [HAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 143.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 140.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.76.

Halliburton Company [HAL] has 910.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.25 to 32.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 10.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Halliburton Company [HAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Halliburton Company [HAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.