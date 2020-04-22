Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.[IVR] stock saw a move by -4.84% on Tuesday, touching 6.36 million. Based on the recent volume, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IVR shares recorded 188.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] stock could reach median target price of $10.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] stock additionally went down by -29.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -48.02% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IVR stock is set at -82.19% by far, with shares price recording returns by -83.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IVR shares showcased -81.44% decrease. IVR saw 18.30 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.82 compared to high within the same period of time.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IVR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.76, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at 33.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.10. These measurements indicate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.82. Its Return on Equity is 14.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IVR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 654.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 54.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 80.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 1.14. These metrics all suggest that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 188.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 545.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.82 to 18.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 14.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.