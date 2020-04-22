J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE: JCP] stock went up by 0.31% or 0.0 points up from its previous closing price of 0.26. The stock reached $0.26 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, JCP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -18.75% in the period of the last 7 days.

JCP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.2625, at one point touching $0.2333. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.96%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1.37 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -80.00% after the recent low of 0.20.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE:JCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JCP an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.26, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.20 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] is sitting at 2.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] sitting at -0.10% and its Gross Margin at 37.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.06. Its Return on Equity is -29.00%, and its Return on Assets is -3.20%. These metrics suggest that this J. C. Penney Company Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 590.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 564.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.03. J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.56.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has 322.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 83.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.20 to 1.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 18.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] a Reliable Buy?

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.