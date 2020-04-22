Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] shares went lower by -3.89% from its previous closing of 95.31, now trading at the price of $91.60, also subtracting -3.71 points. Is KEYS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.0 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KEYS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 186.57M float and a -3.44% run over in the last seven days. KEYS share price has been hovering between 110.00 and 71.03 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KEYS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $91.60, with the high estimate being $127.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] sitting at 18.10% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.30. These measurements indicate that Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.58. Its Return on Equity is 22.60%, and its Return on Assets is 10.30%. These metrics all suggest that Keysight Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.31 and P/E Ratio of 26.11. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] has 188.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.03 to 110.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 3.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.