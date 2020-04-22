The share price of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] inclined by $139.72, presently trading at $139.47. The company’s shares saw 26.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 110.66 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as KMB fall by -0.44% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 142.07 compared to -0.62 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 17.92%, while additionally gaining 7.08% during the last 12 months. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $142.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.7% increase from the current trading price.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $139.47, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $125.00 and the median estimate amounting to $143.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] sitting at 16.00% and its Gross Margin at 35.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.49. Its Return on Assets is 14.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has 342.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.66 to 149.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 2.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.