Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] saw a change by 10.19% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.13. The company is holding 402.28M shares with keeping 386.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 126.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -84.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -81.85%, trading +126.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 402.28M shares valued at 5.22 million were bought and sold.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 73.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.88. Its Return on Equity is -6.40%, and its Return on Assets is -1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Kosmos Energy Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 241.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 241.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has 402.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 414.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 7.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.72, which indicates that it is 11.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] a Reliable Buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.