LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $2.08 after LPTH shares went up by 29.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LPTH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.08, with the high estimate being $2.10, the low estimate being $2.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 36.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.69. Its Return on Equity is -8.10%, and its Return on Assets is -5.90%. These metrics suggest that this LightPath Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 57.08.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has 25.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 53.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.54 to 1.82. At its current price, it has moved up by 14.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 285.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.13, which indicates that it is 17.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.99. This RSI suggests that LightPath Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.