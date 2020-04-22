Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] took an downward turn with a change of -1.71%, trading at the price of $74.80 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.25 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.59M shares for that time period. LITE monthly volatility recorded 6.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.93%. PS value for LITE stocks is 3.29 with PB recorded at 3.42.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LITE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LITE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.80, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $75.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 30.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.03. Its Return on Equity is -0.20%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. These metrics suggest that this Lumentum Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.44.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has 76.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.28 to 93.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 4.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.