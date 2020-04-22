Match Group Inc. [MTCH] took an downward turn with a change of -3.91%, trading at the price of $76.90 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.34 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Match Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.92M shares for that time period. MTCH monthly volatility recorded 8.04%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.18%. PS value for MTCH stocks is 10.01 with PB recorded at 67.46.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Match Group Inc. [MTCH], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTCH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.90, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] sitting at 31.60% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10. These measurements indicate that Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.73. Its Return on Equity is 237.40%, and its Return on Assets is 23.00%. These metrics all suggest that Match Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 515.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 511.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 42.52. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has 267.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.74 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.47, which indicates that it is 6.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.