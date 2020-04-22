Navient Corporation [NAVI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $6.95 after NAVI shares went up by 5.78% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Navient Corporation [NAVI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.96, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Navient Corporation [NAVI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at 45.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.72. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NAVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,246.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 116.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 2.71. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 197.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.07 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 7.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.