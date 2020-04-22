New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] took an downward turn with a change of -2.71%, trading at the price of $9.70 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.36 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.62M shares for that time period. NYCB monthly volatility recorded 5.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.63%. PS value for NYCB stocks is 2.52 with PB recorded at 0.73.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NYCB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.70, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $8.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] sitting at 52.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.80. These measurements indicate that New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.41. Its Return on Equity is 5.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NYCB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 152.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.98 and P/E Ratio of 12.62. These metrics all suggest that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has 469.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.19 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 3.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.