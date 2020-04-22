NIO Limited [NIO] saw a change by 2.98% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.11. The company is holding 1.04B shares with keeping 766.55M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 161.34% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -44.96% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.08%, trading +47.39% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.04B shares valued at 6.89 million were bought and sold.

NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding NIO Limited [NIO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NIO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.11, with the high estimate being $89.34, the low estimate being $7.03 and the median estimate amounting to $23.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIO Limited [NIO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NIO Limited [NIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -15.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -129.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -217.59. Its Return on Assets is -102.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 247.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.49.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

NIO Limited [NIO] has 1.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.19 to 5.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 161.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIO Limited [NIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIO Limited [NIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.