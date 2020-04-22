O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: ORLY] dipped by -4.11% on the last trading session, reaching $358.30 price per share at the time. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. represents 75.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 27.12B with the latest information.

The O’Reilly Automotive Inc. traded at the price of $358.30 with 1.03 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ORLY shares recorded 1.03M.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:ORLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ORLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $358.30, with the high estimate being $435.00, the low estimate being $300.00 and the median estimate amounting to $381.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $373.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] sitting at 18.90% and its Gross Margin at 53.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.70. These measurements indicate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 38.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.64. Its Return on Equity is 514.90%, and its Return on Assets is 13.50%. These metrics all suggest that O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,475.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,395.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 83.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.95 and P/E Ratio of 20.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] has 75.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 251.51 to 454.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 4.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.