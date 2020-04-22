Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] stock went up by 3.89% or 1.79 points up from its previous closing price of 45.90. The stock reached $47.69 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OTIS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 0.02% in the period of the last 7 days.

OTIS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $47.20, at one point touching $44.50. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -5.10%. The 52-week high currently stands at 50.25 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 38.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 73.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 61.07.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.55.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has 433.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 50.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.49% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.