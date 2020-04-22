Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] shares went higher by 4.50% from its previous closing of 2.22, now trading at the price of $2.32, also adding 0.1 points. Is PTEN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PTEN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 181.48M float and a -1.33% run over in the last seven days. PTEN share price has been hovering between 16.27 and 1.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] is sitting at 2.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -18.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.07. Its Return on Equity is -13.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.70%. These metrics suggest that this Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has 209.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 465.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 16.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 17.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.