Plug Power Inc.[PLUG] stock saw a move by 4.15% on Tuesday, touching 2.83 million. Based on the recent volume, Plug Power Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PLUG shares recorded 299.18M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock additionally went down by -1.17% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 27.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PLUG stock is set at 68.80% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PLUG shares showcased 38.82% increase. PLUG saw 6.05 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.86 compared to high within the same period of time.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLUG an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] sitting at -21.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.03. Its Return on Equity is -315.50%, and its Return on Assets is -15.70%. These metrics suggest that this Plug Power Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 395.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 342.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -38.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has 299.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.86 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 7.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] a Reliable Buy?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.