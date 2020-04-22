Prologis Inc. [PLD] saw a change by 0.56% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $89.00. The company is holding 725.18M shares with keeping 725.18M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 48.78% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -10.81% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.81%, trading +48.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 725.18M shares valued at 3.99 million were bought and sold.

Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Prologis Inc. [PLD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $89.00, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $83.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Prologis Inc. [PLD] is sitting at 4.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Prologis Inc. [PLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prologis Inc. [PLD] sitting at 29.30% and its Gross Margin at 72.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 47.00. These measurements indicate that Prologis Inc. [PLD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.66. Its Return on Equity is 7.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PLD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 52.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 41.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.79 and P/E Ratio of 36.13. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Prologis Inc. [PLD] has 725.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.82 to 99.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 3.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prologis Inc. [PLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Prologis Inc. [PLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.