SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] saw a change by 109.74% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.39. The company is holding 4.48M shares with keeping 3.73M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 151.58% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -46.53% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -29.43%, trading +159.99% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.48M shares valued at 21.16 million were bought and sold.

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SAEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give SAEX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.40, with the high estimate being $13500.00, the low estimate being $13500.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13500.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] sitting at -0.90% and its Gross Margin at 17.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -73.73. Its Return on Equity is 86.40%, and its Return on Assets is -17.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SAEX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 145.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85.

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] has 4.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 4.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.27, which indicates that it is 10.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.76. This RSI suggests that SAExploration Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] a Reliable Buy?

SAExploration Holdings Inc. [SAEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.