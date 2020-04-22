SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] saw a change by 23.68% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.70. The company is holding 13.52M shares with keeping 10.54M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 213.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -77.04% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.05%, trading +237.31% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 13.52M shares valued at 3.26 million were bought and sold.

SilverBow Resources Inc. [NYSE:SBOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SBOW an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] sitting at 36.50% and its Gross Margin at 85.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.70. These measurements indicate that SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.95. Its Return on Equity is 31.90%, and its Return on Assets is 12.60%. These metrics all suggest that SilverBow Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 121.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.57 and P/E Ratio of 0.49. These metrics all suggest that SilverBow Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] has 13.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 20.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 213.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 21.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.64. This RSI suggests that SilverBow Resources Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.