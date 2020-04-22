Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] saw a change by 4.89% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.47. The company is holding 18.97M shares with keeping 12.93M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 67.70% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -49.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -32.68%, trading +67.70% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 18.97M shares valued at 1.74 million were bought and sold.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SINO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.47, with the high estimate being $1.75, the low estimate being $1.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] sitting at -19.20% and its Gross Margin at 16.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -31.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -29.12. Its Return on Equity is -28.50%, and its Return on Assets is -26.90%. These metrics suggest that this Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.17. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.55.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has 18.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 0.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 26.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] a Reliable Buy?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.