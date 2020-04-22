SolarWinds Corporation[SWI] stock saw a move by -4.53% on Tuesday, touching 1.2 million. Based on the recent volume, SolarWinds Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SWI shares recorded 314.29M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] stock could reach median target price of $20.00.

SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] stock additionally went down by -6.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 22.45% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SWI stock is set at -18.15% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SWI shares showcased -17.02% decrease. SWI saw 21.66 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

SolarWinds Corporation [NYSE:SWI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.60, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SolarWinds Corporation [SWI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] sitting at 14.50% and its Gross Margin at 72.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.56. Its Return on Equity is 0.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics suggest that this SolarWinds Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.35. SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.07 and P/E Ratio of 263.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] has 314.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.50 to 21.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SolarWinds Corporation [SWI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SolarWinds Corporation [SWI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.