Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $1.04 after SONM shares went up by 31.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SONM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.04, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] sitting at -19.20% and its Gross Margin at 29.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -79.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -116.83. Its Return on Equity is -115.00%, and its Return on Assets is -38.00%. These metrics suggest that this Sonim Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.91.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has 20.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 18.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] a Reliable Buy?

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.