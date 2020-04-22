TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] opened at $50.00 and closed at $50.96 a share within trading session on 04/21/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.75% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $51.34.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] had 2.3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.82M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.09%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 30.78 during that period and TAL managed to take a rebound to 59.76 in the last 52 weeks.

TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to TAL Education Group [TAL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 11/29/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.34, with the high estimate being $79.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $61.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TAL Education Group [TAL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TAL Education Group [TAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TAL Education Group [TAL] sitting at 7.00% and its Gross Margin at 55.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.89. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that TAL Education Group is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TAL Education Group [TAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 46.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 110.20 and P/E Ratio of 290.44. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

TAL Education Group [TAL] has 614.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.78 to 59.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 4.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TAL Education Group [TAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TAL Education Group [TAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.