The share price of Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] inclined by $108.98, presently trading at $106.90. The company’s shares saw 52.65% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 70.03 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TGT fall by -1.37% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 114.07 compared to -1.48 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 9.75%, while additionally gaining 30.33% during the last 12 months. Target Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $124.39. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.49% increase from the current trading price.

Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Target Corporation [TGT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TGT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $106.90, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $105.00 and the median estimate amounting to $122.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $108.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Target Corporation [TGT] is sitting at 4.37. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Target Corporation [TGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Target Corporation [TGT] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.35. Its Return on Equity is 28.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.80%. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Target Corporation [TGT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 115.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Target Corporation [TGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.02 and P/E Ratio of 16.80. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Target Corporation [TGT] has 506.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.03 to 130.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 3.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Target Corporation [TGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Target Corporation [TGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.