The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] shares went higher by 12.49% from its previous closing of 1.04, now trading at the price of $1.17, also adding 0.13 points. Is WTER stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.44 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WTER shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 39.98M float and a 19.68% run over in the last seven days. WTER share price has been hovering between 2.80 and 0.40 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WTER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.17, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] sitting at -35.50% and its Gross Margin at 40.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -91.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -145.85. Its Return on Equity is -173.70%, and its Return on Assets is -83.30%. These metrics suggest that this The Alkaline Water Company Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.33.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has 49.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 2.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 192.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.74, which indicates that it is 21.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.10. This RSI suggests that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.