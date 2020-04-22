The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] saw a change by -0.22% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $119.42. The company is holding 2.49B shares with keeping 2.47B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 26.58% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.77% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.73%, trading +26.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.49B shares valued at 2.45 million were bought and sold.

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Procter & Gamble Company [PG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $119.50, with the high estimate being $146.00, the low estimate being $115.00 and the median estimate amounting to $131.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 50.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.54. Its Return on Equity is 9.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.27 and P/E Ratio of 67.53. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has 2.49B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 297.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 94.34 to 128.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 2.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company [PG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.