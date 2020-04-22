The TJX Companies Inc.[TJX] stock saw a move by 1.11% on Tuesday, touching 2.41 million. Based on the recent volume, The TJX Companies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TJX shares recorded 1.25B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock could reach median target price of $60.00.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock additionally went down by -8.30% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 23.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TJX stock is set at -15.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.08% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TJX shares showcased -23.71% decrease. TJX saw 64.95 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.72 compared to high within the same period of time.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.47, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is sitting at 4.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] sitting at 10.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.82. Its Return on Equity is 59.70%, and its Return on Assets is 14.00%. These metrics all suggest that The TJX Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 192.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 169.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.81 and P/E Ratio of 17.45. These metrics all suggest that The TJX Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has 1.25B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.72 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 3.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.