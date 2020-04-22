Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] gained by 1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $34.37 price per share at the time. Truist Financial Corporation represents 1.42B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 48.35B with the latest information.

The Truist Financial Corporation traded at the price of $34.37 with 2.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TFC shares recorded 8.38M.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.38, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] sitting at 71.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.20. These measurements indicate that Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.24. Its Return on Equity is 8.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.44 and P/E Ratio of 9.79. These metrics all suggest that Truist Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has 1.42B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.01 to 56.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 6.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.