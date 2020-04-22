The share price of Turtle Beach Corporation [NASDAQ: HEAR] inclined by $7.21, presently trading at $8.25. The company’s shares saw 103.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.05 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HEAR jumped by 22.40% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.58 compared to +1.51 of all time high it touched on 04/21/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 81.32%, while additionally dropping -25.34% during the last 12 months. Turtle Beach Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.05% increase from the current trading price.

Turtle Beach Corporation [NASDAQ:HEAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HEAR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.25, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $9.50 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 33.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.13. Its Return on Equity is 36.50%, and its Return on Assets is 16.10%. These metrics all suggest that Turtle Beach Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.77 and P/E Ratio of 8.20. These metrics all suggest that Turtle Beach Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has 14.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 119.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.05 to 12.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 10.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.