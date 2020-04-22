The share price of VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] inclined by $1.56, presently trading at $1.13. The company’s shares saw 142.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.47 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VBIV jumped by 38.05% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.0000 compared to +0.0350 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 98.93%, while additionally dropping -21.21% during the last 12 months. VBI Vaccines Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.12% increase from the current trading price.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 6/29/2018. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.13, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 87.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 278.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 142.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.