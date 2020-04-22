Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] stock went down by -1.80% or -0.07 points down from its previous closing price of 3.88. The stock reached $3.81 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VSTM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 19.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

VSTM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.94, at one point touching $3.5699. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -5.38%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.03 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 78.04% after the recent low of 0.83.

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Verastem Inc. [VSTM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VSTM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.81, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $2.75 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verastem Inc. [VSTM] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 92.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -73.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.46. Its Return on Equity is -358.60%, and its Return on Assets is -74.60%. These metrics suggest that this Verastem Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,498.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,493.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.97.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has 157.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 600.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.83 to 4.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 359.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 10.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.11. This RSI suggests that Verastem Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Verastem Inc. [VSTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verastem Inc. [VSTM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.