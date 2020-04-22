Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $262.80 after VRTX shares went down by -3.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VRTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $262.80, with the high estimate being $300.00, the low estimate being $224.00 and the median estimate amounting to $270.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $273.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] sitting at 28.80% and its Gross Margin at 86.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30. These measurements indicate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.07. Its Return on Equity is 22.30%, and its Return on Assets is 16.00%. These metrics all suggest that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.37 and P/E Ratio of 58.33. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has 249.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 65.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 164.07 to 276.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 3.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.