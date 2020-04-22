ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] took an upward turn with a change of 1.39%, trading at the price of $15.36 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.99 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ViacomCBS Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 14.41M shares for that time period. VIAC monthly volatility recorded 9.81%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.33%. PS value for VIAC stocks is 0.35 with PB recorded at 1.53.

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VIAC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Fundamental Analysis of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.41. Its Return on Equity is 48.40%, and its Return on Assets is 10.90%. These metrics all suggest that ViacomCBS Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 158.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 150.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 2.64. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has 646.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 53.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 5.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.