Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $137.85 after ALNY shares went down by -4.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALNY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $137.85, with the high estimate being $202.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $141.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] is sitting at 4.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.53.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 88.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -61.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -58.17. Its Return on Equity is -55.80%, and its Return on Assets is -36.70%. These metrics suggest that this Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 50.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.98.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] has 107.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.81 to 146.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 7.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.