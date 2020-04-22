CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] opened at $12.50 and closed at $12.88 a share within trading session on 04/21/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.39% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.93.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] had 9.56 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.32M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.26 during that period and CNX managed to take a rebound to 12.97 in the last 52 weeks.

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CNX Resources Corporation [CNX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.93, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] sitting at -13.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.17. Its Return on Equity is -1.90%, and its Return on Assets is -0.90%. These metrics suggest that this CNX Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.72.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has 191.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 12.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 203.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 15.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.01. This RSI suggests that CNX Resources Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] a Reliable Buy?

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.