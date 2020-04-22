NIKE Inc. [NKE] took an upward turn with a change of 3.77%, trading at the price of $88.41 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NIKE Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 10.37M shares for that time period. NKE monthly volatility recorded 4.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.28%. PS value for NKE stocks is 3.16 with PB recorded at 14.66.

NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to NIKE Inc. [NKE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give NKE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $88.47, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $94.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIKE Inc. [NKE] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.32.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NIKE Inc. [NKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NIKE Inc. [NKE] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 44.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.25. Its Return on Equity is 47.10%, and its Return on Assets is 16.80%. These metrics all suggest that NIKE Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.15 and P/E Ratio of 32.73. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] has 1.53B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 130.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 105.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 2.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIKE Inc. [NKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIKE Inc. [NKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.