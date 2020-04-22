Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] saw a change by 33.33% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.16. The company is holding 74.00M shares with keeping 67.20M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 1142.63% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.71% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.71%, trading +604.10% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 74.00M shares valued at 59.23 million were bought and sold.

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VXRT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.16, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -33.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -67.27. Its Return on Equity is -123.70%, and its Return on Assets is -48.70%. These metrics suggest that this Vaxart Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 143.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -17.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.47. Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has 74.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 233.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 3.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1142.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.40, which indicates that it is 17.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.97. This RSI suggests that Vaxart Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.