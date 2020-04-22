The share price of WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: WEC] inclined by $95.88, presently trading at $95.14. The company’s shares saw 39.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 68.01 recorded on 04/21/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WEC fall by -4.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 101.00 compared to -4.19 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 28.41%, while additionally gaining 24.56% during the last 12 months. WEC Energy Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $91.55. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.59% decrease from the current trading price.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WEC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $95.14, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $93.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Fundamental Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 64.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.51. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.45 and P/E Ratio of 26.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has 315.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.01 to 109.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.27, which indicates that it is 3.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.