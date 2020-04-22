Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] dipped by -7.56% on the last trading session, reaching $65.18 price per share at the time. Zscaler Inc. represents 128.60M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.38B with the latest information.

The Zscaler Inc. traded at the price of $65.18 with 5.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZS shares recorded 2.98M.

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Zscaler Inc. [ZS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $65.18, with the high estimate being $89.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] sitting at -19.40% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.40. Its Return on Equity is -20.80%, and its Return on Assets is -10.40%. These metrics suggest that this Zscaler Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 851.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.26. Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 179.45.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has 128.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.00 to 89.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zscaler Inc. [ZS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zscaler Inc. [ZS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.