The share price of Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE: AKR] inclined by $10.77, presently trading at $10.47. The company’s shares saw 4.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.05 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AKR fall by -15.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 12.43 compared to -1.92 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -22.79%, while additionally dropping -62.87% during the last 12 months. Acadia Realty Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.91% increase from the current trading price.

Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE:AKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AKR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.47, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] sitting at 24.60% and its Gross Margin at 69.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80. These measurements indicate that Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.81. Its Return on Equity is 3.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Acadia Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 91.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.22 and P/E Ratio of 17.54. These metrics all suggest that Acadia Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has 95.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.05 to 29.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 7.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust [AKR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.